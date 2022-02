Scientists witness orcas kill the world's largest animal: the blue whale It was once thought that nothing could take down the world's largest animal, the blue whale. But scientists have witnessed something unusual that shows these giants do have a predator to worry about.

Animals Scientists witness orcas kill the world's largest animal: the blue whale Scientists witness orcas kill the world's largest animal: the blue whale Listen · 2:44 2:44 It was once thought that nothing could take down the world's largest animal, the blue whale. But scientists have witnessed something unusual that shows these giants do have a predator to worry about. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor