If Disney movies and theme parks aren't enough for you, what about living there? Disney has announced plans to build entire neighborhoods, starting in California's Coachella Valley. Disney cast members will operate the community associations.

Business If Disney movies and theme parks aren't enough for you, what about living there? If Disney movies and theme parks aren't enough for you, what about living there? Listen · 0:27 0:27 Disney has announced plans to build entire neighborhoods, starting in California's Coachella Valley. Disney cast members will operate the community associations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor