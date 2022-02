There's a fight brewing in California over incentives to go solar California has one of the country's most successful programs to subsidize residential rooftop solar. But utilities say it doesn't leave them enough money to make the grid resilient to climate change.

Climate There's a fight brewing in California over incentives to go solar There's a fight brewing in California over incentives to go solar Listen · 3:47 3:47 California has one of the country's most successful programs to subsidize residential rooftop solar. But utilities say it doesn't leave them enough money to make the grid resilient to climate change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor