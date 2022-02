A doping scandal involving a 15-year-old skater entangles the Beijing Olympics NPR's A Martinez talks with International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound about ethics at the Olympics, anti-doping rules and the participation of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

