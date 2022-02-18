Grocery delivery wars

Groceries are a trillion dollar market. And there's a new kind of grocery store trying to break in.

They're called "dark stores," and they look nothing like a typical grocery store. Inside there are no checkout lines, no cashiers, no customers milling the aisles. These new stores are more like mini warehouses, tucked away in dense urban neighborhoods. And they promise to get you your groceries in minutes.

How do they pull it off? And will they carve out a lasting market? Today we go behind the scenes at one of the startups competing to win at ultra-fast grocery delivery.

