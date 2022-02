#2215: Working with Lexan : The Best of Car Talk Georgia really loves her Fiat Spider but years of driving it in the hot California sun have baked the dashboard to the point that it looks like puff pastry. She's tried finding a new dash locally without any luck. Will Tom and Ray have any suggestions? I mean, will they have any USEFUL suggestions? Find out on today's episode of The Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2215: Working with Lexan #2215: Working with Lexan Listen · 34:47 34:47 Georgia really loves her Fiat Spider but years of driving it in the hot California sun have baked the dashboard to the point that it looks like puff pastry. She's tried finding a new dash locally without any luck. Will Tom and Ray have any suggestions? I mean, will they have any USEFUL suggestions? Find out on today's episode of The Best of Car Talk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor