"Planet Money Predictions" is back! Last summer, we invited two economic forecasters to make predictions about jobs, housing, and inflation. Today, we find out who's forecast was closest and crown a winner.

Since our first game, inflation has hit a 40-year high, home prices are through the roof, and millions of workers haven't returned to work despite there being more jobs open than ever in history. Our forecasters explain what's going on in the economy and try to predict what's next.

