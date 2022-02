Native Americans protest proposed copper mine in Arizona In Arizona, members of the San Carlos Tribe and other activists from around the Southwest are beginning a 40-mile run and protest to the site of a proposed copper mine on land they consider sacred.

In Arizona, members of the San Carlos Tribe and other activists from around the Southwest are beginning a 40-mile run and protest to the site of a proposed copper mine on land they consider sacred.