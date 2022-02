Biden administration prepares to pivot on pandemic approach The White House is trying to move away from a crisis footing on COVID. By the time of the State of the Union, President Biden may be able to explain how things get back to normal.

Politics Biden administration prepares to pivot on pandemic approach Biden administration prepares to pivot on pandemic approach Listen · 4:04 4:04 The White House is trying to move away from a crisis footing on COVID. By the time of the State of the Union, President Biden may be able to explain how things get back to normal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor