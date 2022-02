President Biden says Russia invasion in Ukraine will happen within days President Biden spoke about the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, as Russia appears ready to invade. He gives his remarks after convening key European leaders for an update.

Politics President Biden says Russia invasion in Ukraine will happen within days President Biden says Russia invasion in Ukraine will happen within days Listen · 3:36 3:36 President Biden spoke about the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, as Russia appears ready to invade. He gives his remarks after convening key European leaders for an update.