Prosecution rests case in hate crimes trial of Arbery's killers The prosecution and defense have rested in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men, who were previously convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Law Prosecution rests case in hate crimes trial of Arbery's killers Prosecution rests case in hate crimes trial of Arbery's killers Listen · 4:11 4:11 The prosecution and defense have rested in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men, who were previously convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor