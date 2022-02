Berlin honors U.S. war veteran 'Candy Bomber' Berliners are mourning U.S. veteran Gail Halvorsen, who died this week aged 101. He was one of the pilots who flew planes during the Berlin Airlift, dropping candy among other much-needed supplies.

Europe Berlin honors U.S. war veteran 'Candy Bomber' Berlin honors U.S. war veteran 'Candy Bomber' Listen · 2:57 2:57 Berliners are mourning U.S. veteran Gail Halvorsen, who died this week aged 101. He was one of the pilots who flew planes during the Berlin Airlift, dropping candy among other much-needed supplies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor