Law Ex-police officer is sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright's death Ex-police officer is sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright's death Listen · 2:53 2:53 A judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter for pulling her gun and fatally shooting Daunte Wright — a shorter sentence than expected and one Wright's family say is too lenient.