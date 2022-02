Oregon lawmakers debate heat safety measures After last year's deadly heat wave, Oregon lawmakers are debating new measures to keep people safe. They include funding and legal rights for air conditioning.

Climate Oregon lawmakers debate heat safety measures Oregon lawmakers debate heat safety measures Listen · 3:27 3:27 After last year's deadly heat wave, Oregon lawmakers are debating new measures to keep people safe. They include funding and legal rights for air conditioning. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor