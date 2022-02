Biden says U.S. intelligence signals Russia has decided it will invade Ukraine In the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, shelling has intensified over the past 24 hours, and one government soldier was killed as Russian-backed separatists continue fighting.

Listen · 3:56