Olympic figure skating faces a series of controversies. What is its future? Scott Simon talks to former Olympics figure skater Polina Edmunds about the current controversies and the future of the sport.

Sports Olympic figure skating faces a series of controversies. What is its future? Olympic figure skating faces a series of controversies. What is its future? Listen · 4:55 4:55 Scott Simon talks to former Olympics figure skater Polina Edmunds about the current controversies and the future of the sport. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor