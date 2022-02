'Black Cloud Rising' is the story of an all-Black brigade in the U.S. Civil War Scott Simon talks to novelist David Wright Falade about his new book, "Black Cloud Rising," about the leader of an all-Black brigade in the Civil War.

Author Interviews 'Black Cloud Rising' is the story of an all-Black brigade in the U.S. Civil War Audio will be available later today. Scott Simon talks to novelist David Wright Falade about his new book, "Black Cloud Rising," about the leader of an all-Black brigade in the Civil War.