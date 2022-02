Elderly people make up 75% of COVID-19 deaths — partially due to loneliness Scott Simon speaks to Rachel Weiskittle, a psychologist specializing in the aging process, about the impact loneliness has had on elderly people during the pandemic.

Listen · 5:24