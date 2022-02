Vice President Harris meets with Ukraine president and ally countries Vice President Kamala Harris gave a major address Saturday at a security conference in Munich, Germany, where she met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Europe Vice President Harris meets with Ukraine president and ally countries Vice President Harris meets with Ukraine president and ally countries Listen · 3:43 3:43 Vice President Kamala Harris gave a major address Saturday at a security conference in Munich, Germany, where she met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor