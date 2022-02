Jennifer Sey could have been the next Levi's CEO. She left over her COVID-19 views The resignation of a Levi Strauss & Co. executive this week has prompted big questions about corporations and speech. Where is the line between personal and professional opinions?

Business Jennifer Sey could have been the next Levi's CEO. She left over her COVID-19 views Jennifer Sey could have been the next Levi's CEO. She left over her COVID-19 views Listen · 4:35 4:35 The resignation of a Levi Strauss & Co. executive this week has prompted big questions about corporations and speech. Where is the line between personal and professional opinions? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor