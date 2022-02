Identity theft is on the rise. Here are some ways to protect yourself NPR's Michel Martin talks to Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center President, about the growing threat of SIM swapping.

Technology Identity theft is on the rise. Here are some ways to protect yourself Listen · 5:54 5:54 NPR's Michel Martin talks to Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center President, about the growing threat of SIM swapping.