'The Washington Post' takes new approach to national coverage with a 'Democracy Desk' The Washington Post is about to unveil a Democracy Desk to report on the front lines of battles over voting, access to the polls, and the people caught up in these fights.

Media 'The Washington Post' takes new approach to national coverage with a 'Democracy Desk' 'The Washington Post' takes new approach to national coverage with a 'Democracy Desk' Listen · 5:09 5:09 The Washington Post is about to unveil a Democracy Desk to report on the front lines of battles over voting, access to the polls, and the people caught up in these fights. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor