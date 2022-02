'Critical race theory' bans frustrate teachers during Black History Month In the past year, more than 35 states have introduced over 150 bills limiting what schools can teach about race. For many educators in those states, it's made teaching Black History Month fraught.

Education 'Critical race theory' bans frustrate teachers during Black History Month In the past year, more than 35 states have introduced over 150 bills limiting what schools can teach about race. For many educators in those states, it's made teaching Black History Month fraught.