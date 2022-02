The funding behind 'Freedom Convoy' protests NPR's Michel Martin speaks with journalist Steve Reilly about who is providing financial support to the protesters in the so-called Freedom Convoys in Canada.

National The funding behind 'Freedom Convoy' protests The funding behind 'Freedom Convoy' protests Listen · 5:02 5:02 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with journalist Steve Reilly about who is providing financial support to the protesters in the so-called Freedom Convoys in Canada. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor