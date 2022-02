#2216: One Sure Fire Way to Test a Car's Airbag : The Best of Car Talk David from Texas has a newish Mazda Miata that's coming off its warranty soon. He wants to be sure that the airbags are functioning properly. The boys have ideas. Not particularly good ideas, but ideas nonetheless. That, a new puzzler and more calls on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

