Sunday Puzzle: That's just capital

NPR's Don Gonyea plays the puzzle with puzzlemaster Will Shortz and listener Cat Dickey of New Orleans.
Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle involves a kind of wordplay called "consonyms." I'm going to give you a word or phrase. You name a world capital whose name has the same consonants in the same order — with no other consonants.

Example: BERATE --> BEIRUT (Lebanon)
1. POROUS
2. LEANED IN
3. DOUBLOON
4. THE NOSE
5. CIRCUS
6. HEAVEN
7. LESBIAN
8. SONTAG
9. REBOOT
10. PIEROGI
11. BELEAGUERED

Last week's challenge: Think of a common boy's name and a common girl's name that are pronounced the same even though they have only two letters in common. And if you reverse the boy's name, phonetically you'll get another common girl's name. What names are these?

Challenge answer: Aaron, Erin, and Nora

Winner: Cat Dickey of New Orleans.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Alan Hochbaum, of Duluth, Ga. Name a part of the human body. Insert the name of another part of the human body. You'll get a brand name found at the supermarket. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Feb. 24, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

