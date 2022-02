Russia could be waiting for Olympics to end to move forward with Ukraine invasion As Vice President Harris noted Sunday, Ukraine is "virtually surrounded by Russian troops." Those troops are poised to invade Ukraine.

Europe Russia could be waiting for Olympics to end to move forward with Ukraine invasion Russia could be waiting for Olympics to end to move forward with Ukraine invasion Listen · 4:26 4:26 As Vice President Harris noted Sunday, Ukraine is "virtually surrounded by Russian troops." Those troops are poised to invade Ukraine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor