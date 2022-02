The Beijing Winter Olympics have come to a close Sunday's close of the Beijing Winter Olympics ended a Games marked with splendor but also overshadowed by the coronavirus and political tensions.

Sports The Beijing Winter Olympics have come to a close The Beijing Winter Olympics have come to a close Listen · 4:25 4:25 Sunday's close of the Beijing Winter Olympics ended a Games marked with splendor but also overshadowed by the coronavirus and political tensions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor