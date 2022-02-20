Best Of: British Roots Musician Yola On Standing For Herself

When pandemic lockdowns hit in 2020, Yola had a choice to make: stay in her hometown of Bristol, England, or move full time to Nashville and finish her new album, "Stand For Myself."

"If it wasn't for the pandemic, I wouldn't have been able to make this record in the way that I did because it would have been so much more rushed," Yola said. "The paradigm of working until you're almost dead can sap you of your ability, your self-respect and your self-love."

Yola chose Nashville, and now that album is nominated for best Americana album at this year's Grammy awards.

We ask her about writing in a pandemic, leaving home, and what her future holds.

