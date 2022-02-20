Accessibility links
Best Of: British Roots Musician Yola On Standing For Herself : 1A When pandemic lockdowns hit in 2020, Yola had a choice to make: stay in her hometown of Bristol, England, or move full time to Nashville and finish her new album, "Stand For Myself."

Yola chose Nashville, and now that album is nominated for best Americana album at this year's Grammy awards.

We ask her about writing in a pandemic, leaving home, and what her future holds.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

Best Of: British Roots Musician Yola On Standing For Herself

Best Of: British Roots Musician Yola On Standing For Herself

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1082027672/1082028534" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Yola attends the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom hide caption

toggle caption
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom

Yola attends the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom

When pandemic lockdowns hit in 2020, Yola had a choice to make: stay in her hometown of Bristol, England, or move full time to Nashville and finish her new album, "Stand For Myself."

"If it wasn't for the pandemic, I wouldn't have been able to make this record in the way that I did because it would have been so much more rushed," Yola said. "The paradigm of working until you're almost dead can sap you of your ability, your self-respect and your self-love."

Yola chose Nashville, and now that album is nominated for best Americana album at this year's Grammy awards.

We ask her about writing in a pandemic, leaving home, and what her future holds.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.