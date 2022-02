Consumers beware: Personal tracking devices can track you, too NPR's Michel Martin talks to Eva Galperin, Electronic Frontier Foundation Director of Cybersecurity, about recent controversies surrounding Apple AirTags and unwanted tracking.

Technology Consumers beware: Personal tracking devices can track you, too