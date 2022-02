Diplomatic talks continue over Ukraine. Will there be a Biden-Putin Summit? Russian military exercises are extended even as diplomatic efforts continue. The White House says President Biden is willing to meet with Putin "in principle" as long as Russia doesn't invade Ukraine.

Russian military exercises are extended even as diplomatic efforts continue. The White House says President Biden is willing to meet with Putin "in principle" as long as Russia doesn't invade Ukraine.