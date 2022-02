Sen. Coons was part of the U.S. delegation in Germany to discuss Ukraine NPR's A Martinez talks to Democratic Sen Chris Coons of Delaware, who was one of 23 lawmakers attending the Munich Security Conference, about diplomatic efforts to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Politics Sen. Coons was part of the U.S. delegation in Germany to discuss Ukraine Sen. Coons was part of the U.S. delegation in Germany to discuss Ukraine Listen · 7:31 7:31 NPR's A Martinez talks to Democratic Sen Chris Coons of Delaware, who was one of 23 lawmakers attending the Munich Security Conference, about diplomatic efforts to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor