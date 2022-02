Julia Cameron's 'Seeking Wisdom' goes deeper than 'The Artist's Way' When author Julia Cameron first got sober, she was told to pray. In her new book, Seeking Wisdom, Cameron writes about the connection of spirituality and creativity, and her own creative recovery.

Author Interviews Julia Cameron's 'Seeking Wisdom' goes deeper than 'The Artist's Way' Julia Cameron's 'Seeking Wisdom' goes deeper than 'The Artist's Way' Listen · 7:06 7:06 When author Julia Cameron first got sober, she was told to pray. In her new book, Seeking Wisdom, Cameron writes about the connection of spirituality and creativity, and her own creative recovery. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor