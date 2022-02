The White House still believes that Moscow is preparing to invade Ukraine NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Daniel Fried, a former U.S. ambassador to Poland, about President Biden agreeing to meet with Russia's Putin "in principle," as long as Russia does not invade Ukraine.

