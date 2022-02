A U.S. combat veteran tries to help former colleagues escape the Taliban Combat veteran Christy Barry has been working to help her former Afghan colleagues escape the Taliban — including a former brigadier general, who was a key U.S. ally and is on the run.

Asia A U.S. combat veteran tries to help former colleagues escape the Taliban A U.S. combat veteran tries to help former colleagues escape the Taliban Listen · 4:42 4:42 Combat veteran Christy Barry has been working to help her former Afghan colleagues escape the Taliban — including a former brigadier general, who was a key U.S. ally and is on the run. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor