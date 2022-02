Ukrainian Orthodox church in Maryland prays for those in Ukraine As the world watches for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the anxiety in the U.S. is especially strong among those with ties to Ukraine — including a Ukrainian Orthodox church in Maryland.

Religion Ukrainian Orthodox church in Maryland prays for those in Ukraine Ukrainian Orthodox church in Maryland prays for those in Ukraine Listen · 3:07 3:07 As the world watches for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the anxiety in the U.S. is especially strong among those with ties to Ukraine — including a Ukrainian Orthodox church in Maryland. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor