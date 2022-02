Controversy brews in India over school dress codes and Muslim headscarves At a high school in southern India, Muslim girls now have to take off their hijabs inside. Six girls refused and sued — their fight has drawn attention to discrimination against Muslims in India.

Asia Controversy brews in India over school dress codes and Muslim headscarves At a high school in southern India, Muslim girls now have to take off their hijabs inside. Six girls refused and sued — their fight has drawn attention to discrimination against Muslims in India.