Russia recognizes 2 Ukrainian regions as independent Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to recognize the independence of two Ukrainian regions, establishing what could be a pretext for an attack.

World Russia recognizes 2 Ukrainian regions as independent Russia recognizes 2 Ukrainian regions as independent Listen · 6:25 6:25 Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to recognize the independence of two Ukrainian regions, establishing what could be a pretext for an attack. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor