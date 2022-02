Florida Republicans unhappy over Everglades restoration The massive project to restore Florida's Everglades is getting new money from the infrastructure law. But some state Republicans are unhappy, saying a key part of the project was left out.

National Florida Republicans unhappy over Everglades restoration Florida Republicans unhappy over Everglades restoration Audio will be available later today. The massive project to restore Florida's Everglades is getting new money from the infrastructure law. But some state Republicans are unhappy, saying a key part of the project was left out. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor