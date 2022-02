As booster shot protections wane, here's the latest research on a 4th vaccine dose Scientists now know that the potency of the booster shot wanes quickly after about three months. We look at the latest research on a fourth shot.

Science As booster shot protections wane, here's the latest research on a 4th vaccine dose As booster shot protections wane, here's the latest research on a 4th vaccine dose Listen · 4:09 4:09 Scientists now know that the potency of the booster shot wanes quickly after about three months. We look at the latest research on a fourth shot. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor