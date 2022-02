How China dominates the electric vehicle supply chain The entire auto industry is making a massive pivot to electric vehicles. The world is going to need a lot more batteries. And China dominates the supply chain.

Business How China dominates the electric vehicle supply chain How China dominates the electric vehicle supply chain Audio will be available later today. The entire auto industry is making a massive pivot to electric vehicles. The world is going to need a lot more batteries. And China dominates the supply chain. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor