Spoon's latest album trades electronic instrumentation for raw rock and roll Britt Daniel of Spoon tells NPR's Ailsa Chang that the band kept the blueprint simple for their 10th album: make a great rock and roll record.

Music Interviews Spoon's latest album trades electronic instrumentation for raw rock and roll Spoon's latest album trades electronic instrumentation for raw rock and roll Listen · 5:13 5:13 Britt Daniel of Spoon tells NPR's Ailsa Chang that the band kept the blueprint simple for their 10th album: make a great rock and roll record. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor