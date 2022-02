Global health champion Paul Farmer dies at 62 Dr. Paul Farmer, a global health champion, Harvard Medical School professor, anthropologist and co-founder of the nonprofit health organization Partners in Health, has died at age 62.

Global Health Global health champion Paul Farmer dies at 62 Global health champion Paul Farmer dies at 62 Listen · 2:32 2:32 Dr. Paul Farmer, a global health champion, Harvard Medical School professor, anthropologist and co-founder of the nonprofit health organization Partners in Health, has died at age 62. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor