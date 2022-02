U.S. will broaden sanctions after Russia orders 'peacekeepers' to Ukraine NPR's Rachel Martin talks do deputy national security adviser Jon Finer about the U.S. and its allies plans for sanctions after Russian President Putin ordered troops to Ukraine's separatist regions.

U.S. will broaden sanctions after Russia orders 'peacekeepers' to Ukraine