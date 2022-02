Today isn't just a Tuesday — it's also Twosday The term "Twosday" is trending on social media because today is Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. As a five digit date, that's 2, 22, 22. The occurrence of such a date is rare.

Strange News Today isn't just a Tuesday — it's also Twosday Today isn't just a Tuesday — it's also Twosday Audio will be available later today. The term "Twosday" is trending on social media because today is Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. As a five digit date, that's 2, 22, 22. The occurrence of such a date is rare. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor