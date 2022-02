A massive bear has broken into dozens of homes near Lake Tahoe They call him "Hank the Tank" — a 500 pound black bear that's wreaking havoc in California's Lake Tahoe area. He's damaged more than 30 homes — eluding capture for more than seven months.

