Author Adam Rubin wants kids to participate in his latest series of stories NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Adam Rubin about his series of short stories all with the same title: The Ice Cream Machine. He's asking kids to write a story with that title and send them to him.

Author Interviews Author Adam Rubin wants kids to participate in his latest series of stories Author Adam Rubin wants kids to participate in his latest series of stories Listen · 7:07 7:07 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Adam Rubin about his series of short stories all with the same title: The Ice Cream Machine. He's asking kids to write a story with that title and send them to him. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor