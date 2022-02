Bipartisan safety legislation is designed to protect children online NPR's A Martinez talks to Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee about the measure they have proposed: The Kids Online Safety Act.

Politics Bipartisan safety legislation is designed to protect children online Bipartisan safety legislation is designed to protect children online Listen · 6:59 6:59 NPR's A Martinez talks to Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee about the measure they have proposed: The Kids Online Safety Act. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor