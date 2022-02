Bipartisan safety legislation is designed to protect children online NPR's A Martinez talks to Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee about the measure they have proposed: The Kids Online Safety Act.

Politics Bipartisan safety legislation is designed to protect children online Bipartisan safety legislation is designed to protect children online Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks to Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee about the measure they have proposed: The Kids Online Safety Act. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor