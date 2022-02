After recognizing breakaway regions, Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops to Ukraine Russian President Putin signed a declaration for troops to move into Ukraine's breakaway regions. The White House, along with NATO members and the United Nations, condemned the moves by Russia.

